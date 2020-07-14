Towne Gardens Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park-like grounds. Each of our two-bedroom townhomes come with a garage and features a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, and SS appliances are featured in our newly renovated townhomes! Full-size washer and dryer are located in your private basement, and individually controlled heating and central air conditioning systems allow you to set your own comfort zone!



The resident manager is on-site and we provide our residents with 24/7 emergency service.



Towne Gardens is conveniently located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison! Just a short walk to downtown shopping and fine dining. Minutes away from Morristown Memorial, St. Barnabas, and Overlook Hospitals.



We are in very close proximity to Garden State Parkway, Rt 287, Rt 80 and within walking distance to the NJ Transit/Madison Train Station which provides an easy direct co