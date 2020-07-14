All apartments in Madison
Find more places like Towne Gardens Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, NJ
/
Towne Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Towne Gardens Apartments

17 Madison Ave · (833) 273-9911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ 07940
Madison

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 40 · Avail. Sep 28

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 80 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Towne Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park-like grounds. Each of our two-bedroom townhomes come with a garage and features a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, and SS appliances are featured in our newly renovated townhomes! Full-size washer and dryer are located in your private basement, and individually controlled heating and central air conditioning systems allow you to set your own comfort zone!

The resident manager is on-site and we provide our residents with 24/7 emergency service.

Towne Gardens is conveniently located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison! Just a short walk to downtown shopping and fine dining. Minutes away from Morristown Memorial, St. Barnabas, and Overlook Hospitals.

We are in very close proximity to Garden State Parkway, Rt 287, Rt 80 and within walking distance to the NJ Transit/Madison Train Station which provides an easy direct co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent (security deposit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 70lbs; No aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Indoor domestic only
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Towne Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Towne Gardens Apartments has 6 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Towne Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Towne Gardens Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towne Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Towne Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Towne Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Towne Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Towne Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Towne Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Towne Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Towne Gardens Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Towne Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Towne Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Towne Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Towne Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Towne Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Towne Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Towne Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Towne Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Towne Gardens Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940

Similar Pages

Madison 2 BedroomsMadison Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Madison Apartments with ParkingMadison Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Madison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ
Florham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Drew UniversityKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity