Towne Gardens Apartments

Amenities
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park-like grounds. Each of our two-bedroom townhomes come with a garage and features a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, and SS appliances are featured in our newly renovated townhomes! Full-size washer and dryer are located in your private basement, and individually controlled heating and central air conditioning systems allow you to set your own comfort zone!
The resident manager is on-site and we provide our residents with 24/7 emergency service.
Towne Gardens is conveniently located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison! Just a short walk to downtown shopping and fine dining. Minutes away from Morristown Memorial, St. Barnabas, and Overlook Hospitals.
We are in very close proximity to Garden State Parkway, Rt 287, Rt 80 and within walking distance to the NJ Transit/Madison Train Station which provides an easy direct co