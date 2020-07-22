17 Studio Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,950
554 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,954
607 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
18 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,404
576 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
Morristown
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
75 MAPLE AVE
75 Maple Avenue, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,300
Great Value for Location! Affordable and clean Studio apartment on 3rd floor of building. Seperate sleeping alcove and kitchen with dining area. Rent includes all utilities. NO RENTAL FEE!

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Summit
800 SPGFLD AVE UNIT 4
800 Spgfld Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Bright & Spacious 1 BDRM W/CACgreat location,NYC train across the street & close to stores
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
21 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,956
532 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
597 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
7 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
11 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Executive
315 W 8th St, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,125
400 sqft
Unit BD Available 07/27/20 315 W 8th St Apt. BD - Property Id: 316073 Studio Apartment. Parking Included. We pay Heat and Hot Water AVAILABLE on 7/27/20 INCLUDES: 24/7 Camera Surveillance Super on-site Controlled access Self Viewings Available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
37-39 ROSELAND AVE
37-39 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, in the heart of Caldwell. Onsite parking, spacious shared yard, walk to buses, restaurants, coffee shops, schools and the community center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
93 SUMMIT DR
93 Summit Dr, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$1,650
1357 sqft
Desirable Rock Ridge Lake. Cozy Ranch Featuring 3 Huge Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Spacious Laundry Room, Wood Burning Fire Place.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
196 SOMERSET ST
196 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,250
newly renovated one bedroom 3rd floor apartment for rent with parking !

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
11 MOUNTAIN BLVD
11 Mountain Boulevard, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
$600
Garage & Basement Storage For Rent

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9 PITNEY ST
9 Pitney Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Charming and Cozy 1 family home in Pleasantdale Section of WO, recently updated ,features hardwood floors,livingroom fireplace,deck off of dining room ,updated appliances and kitchen,located steps from Kelly Elementary school and WO high school,
City Guide for Madison, NJ

So, you've decided to stop and smell “The Rose City”. Ehhh, we had to. All city nickname puns aside, Madison, New Jersey, has a good mix of small town charm, great location, and big city amenities. So, let's have a look at the renter's life around here and find you the home of your dreams.

Located in northern New Jersey, about 25 miles from Manhattan, Madison feels more like a small town than a bridge-and-tunnel suburb. However, with a stop on New Jersey Transit’s Morristown Line, Madison commuters find it quick and convenient to make it into Penn Station and Midtown Manhattan. Additionally, proximity to the larger city of Morristown will make it easy for you to find all the amenities you need.

Some very vibrant and community-minded locals are preserving Madison’s history while keeping an eye to the future. There is a charming, historic downtown, which maintains many of its original buildings and now offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and bars.

Drew University and Farleigh Dickinson University, both located within the city limits, provide great cultural opportunities to the small city, including libraries, concerts, theater, and sporting events. The schools also contribute a number of young people to the community, with a combined student body of about 2,500.

Occupying a scant four square miles, this small town is highly desirable, incredibly safe, and thus occasionally difficult to find a decent rental. Because the real estate market is largely dominated by owner-occupied homes, locating apartments for rent here can be a challenge. So, allow yourself plenty of time to find something you really like.

Northwest of the city center you’ll find the campuses of both Farleigh Dickinson and Drew. There are a few rental properties here in homes and duplexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. Because of the high student population in this region, you can frequently negotiate a short-term lease here. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1,600 to $1,800.

Just east of the city center, you’ll find a small number of apartment complexes that offer top-notch amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Two bedrooms in this family-friendly neighborhood generally range from $1,700 to $1,900.

You’ll find many great rental homes scattered throughout Madison’s pleasant and incredibly safe neighborhoods. These rental homes vary from older, renovated homes to brand new construction. Two bedrooms homes in Madison range from $2,000 to $2,500.

If you’re relocating to Madison with a furry friend (and we don't mean Robin Williams), don’t worry! The city’s rental market offers many pet friendly options. Though you may have to fork over a significant pet deposit, many of the city’s best apartment rentals are both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Madison! Enjoy all that this charming, conveniently located community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Madison, NJ

Studio apartments could offer the best of Madison living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Madison during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

