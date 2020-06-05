735 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740 West End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
Summer rental available from NOW until Labor Day. 5 bedrooms plus maid quarters, 4.5 bathrooms, basement. Exquisite kitchen with granite counters, terra-cotta floors, high end appliances and more. Fully furnished. Huge yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
