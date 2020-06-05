All apartments in Long Branch
Find more places like 735 Westwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Branch, NJ
/
735 Westwood Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

735 Westwood Avenue

735 Westwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Branch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

735 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Amenities

granite counters
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
Summer rental available from NOW until Labor Day. 5 bedrooms plus maid quarters, 4.5 bathrooms, basement. Exquisite kitchen with granite counters, terra-cotta floors, high end appliances and more. Fully furnished. Huge yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Westwood Avenue have any available units?
735 Westwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, NJ.
Is 735 Westwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
735 Westwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Westwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 735 Westwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 735 Westwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 735 Westwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 735 Westwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Westwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Westwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 735 Westwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 735 Westwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 735 Westwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Westwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Westwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Westwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Westwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740

Similar Pages

Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms
Long Branch Apartments with ParkingLong Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Branch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Valley Stream, NYRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJLong Beach, NYSecaucus, NJWestfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRockville Centre, NYSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Branch City
North Long Branch

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College