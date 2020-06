Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade. Available for Summer 2020 Rental (Memorial Day to Labor Day) but dates are flexible. This adorable home offers hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry room, great ocean views from the front porch. A Large rear deck with an outdoor shower. A perfect Jersey Shore rental! Also Available for Winter Rental at $2,600 a month