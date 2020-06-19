240 Long Branch Ave - 12

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details).

.

This classic building has undergone a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. This 1 BR unit has been completely renovated, remodeled and modernized. This apartment is on the first floor and features a huge wide open living space, central HVAC, quartz counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom tiled bathroom, and more! All of these units are Strictly NON-SMOKING. Incentives available for Qualified Applicants. Good credit and income needed.

240 Long Branch Ave was originally Built in 1970s. This all brick structure has recently received an extensive gut renovation and remodeling to all of the apartments. The exterior has also been beautified with new finishes and amenities This is 30 unit building and is just 3 short blocks to the beach, boardwalk and restaurants.