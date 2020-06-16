All apartments in Long Branch
Find more places like 232 Lockwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Branch, NJ
/
232 Lockwood Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

232 Lockwood Avenue

232 Lockwood Avenue · (732) 663-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Branch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Elberon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Lockwood Avenue have any available units?
232 Lockwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Lockwood Avenue have?
Some of 232 Lockwood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Lockwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 Lockwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Lockwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 Lockwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 232 Lockwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 Lockwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 232 Lockwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Lockwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Lockwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 232 Lockwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 232 Lockwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 Lockwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Lockwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Lockwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Lockwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 Lockwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 232 Lockwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740

Similar Pages

Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms
Long Branch Apartments with ParkingLong Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Branch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Valley Stream, NYRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJLong Beach, NYSecaucus, NJWestfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRockville Centre, NYSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Branch City
North Long Branch

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity