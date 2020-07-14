All apartments in Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
The Gardens at Wesmont Station

1 Marion Pepe Drive · (973) 355-7846
Location

1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ 07644
Lodi

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,449

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Large 1 Bedroom-1

$1,605

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$1,714

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Large 2 Bedroom-1

$1,815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

2 Bedroom-2

$1,915

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gardens at Wesmont Station.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
Discover convenient living at The Gardens at Wesmont Station in Lodi, NJ. Just minutes from the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel and down the road from the newly built Wesmont train station, its an easy commute to NYC. Enjoy access to better shopping and recreation throughout Bergen County and local fast food and fitness centers.\n\nSituated on a sprawling 30 acres, our garden style 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Lodi apartments are spacious and airy with direct private entrances. Our community features free parking in our on-site lots or convenient garage rentals. Live with us and benefit from an experienced management team dedicated to your comfort and a maintenance team that is always on call. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour and reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $25 per additional
Deposit: 1 - 1.5 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 inspection fee
Additional: Heat & Hot Water included at no additional cost.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time $300 (1st Pet); $150 One time (2nd Pet)
limit: 2 pets per unit (can be two cats / two dogs or a combination of both)
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
rent: $45 per dog
Cats
rent: $35 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking available - 1 parking decal included with lease for parking lots; Reserved parking spot $30 - limited units only & garage parking $99.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gardens at Wesmont Station have any available units?
The Gardens at Wesmont Station offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,449 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,650. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Gardens at Wesmont Station have?
Some of The Gardens at Wesmont Station's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gardens at Wesmont Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Gardens at Wesmont Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gardens at Wesmont Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gardens at Wesmont Station is pet friendly.
Does The Gardens at Wesmont Station offer parking?
Yes, The Gardens at Wesmont Station offers parking.
Does The Gardens at Wesmont Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Gardens at Wesmont Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gardens at Wesmont Station have a pool?
No, The Gardens at Wesmont Station does not have a pool.
Does The Gardens at Wesmont Station have accessible units?
No, The Gardens at Wesmont Station does not have accessible units.
Does The Gardens at Wesmont Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gardens at Wesmont Station has units with dishwashers.
Does The Gardens at Wesmont Station have units with air conditioning?
No, The Gardens at Wesmont Station does not have units with air conditioning.
