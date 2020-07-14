The Gardens at Wesmont Station

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $25 per additional
Deposit: 1 - 1.5 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 inspection fee
Additional: Heat & Hot Water included at no additional cost.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time $300 (1st Pet); $150 One time (2nd Pet)
limit: 2 pets per unit (can be two cats / two dogs or a combination of both)
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Street parking available - 1 parking decal included with lease for parking lots;
Reserved parking spot $30 - limited units only & garage parking $99.