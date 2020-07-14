Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage e-payments

Discover convenient living at The Gardens at Wesmont Station in Lodi, NJ. Just minutes from the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel and down the road from the newly built Wesmont train station, its an easy commute to NYC. Enjoy access to better shopping and recreation throughout Bergen County and local fast food and fitness centers.



Situated on a sprawling 30 acres, our garden style 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Lodi apartments are spacious and airy with direct private entrances. Our community features free parking in our on-site lots or convenient garage rentals. Live with us and benefit from an experienced management team dedicated to your comfort and a maintenance team that is always on call. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour and reserve your new home!