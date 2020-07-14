All apartments in Lodi
Lodi, NJ
Grandview Manor Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Grandview Manor Apartments

11 Hoehn Street · (833) 265-2147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Hoehn Street, Lodi, NJ 07644
Lodi

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Grandview Manor Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments with separate dining areas. Located in Lodi, New Jersey and adjacent to Grandview Gardens, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and modern kitchens and bathrooms. There are laundry facilities located in the complex and off-street parking and garages are available. The superintendent lives on the premises and 24/7 emergency maintenance is available.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 17, 46, 21, 80, 3, The New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Once you visit us, you will want to make Grandview Manor Apartments your new address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 40
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Onsite Parking Available, Garages for rent: $50/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandview Manor Apartments have any available units?
Grandview Manor Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lodi, NJ.
What amenities does Grandview Manor Apartments have?
Some of Grandview Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandview Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grandview Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grandview Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Grandview Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grandview Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Grandview Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grandview Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grandview Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grandview Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Grandview Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grandview Manor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
