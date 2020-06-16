364 Church St Apt B

Amenities

Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...you name it! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment features Hardwood floors throughout, Brand New Dark Kitchen Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave),



This apartment is located minutes away from the major highways & Public Transportation! Pets are Gladly WELCOMED!



Bernon F

Leasing Consultant

862.801.0801



HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED

TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC & GAS



Total Due to Move in : $4,737.50



*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit, and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is NOT the determining factor in an application being approved, owners would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filing or evictions). Please note, there is a $55 application fee per adult to process. (NON-REFUNDABLE)



*Total household income must gross and exceed $68,220/year (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify.



