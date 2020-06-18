All apartments in Lodi
30 Clark St Apt A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

30 Clark St Apt A

30 Clark St · (862) 801-0801
Location

30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ 07644
Lodi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**NO BROKER FEE**

Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...you name it! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment features Hardwood floors throughout, Brand New Dark Kitchen Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave),

This apartment is located minutes away from the major highways & Public Transportation! Pets are Gladly WELCOMED!

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! CALL NOW, THIS WON'T LAST!

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING!!!

Bernon F
Leasing Consultant
862.801.0801

**NO BROKER FEE**

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED
TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC & GAS

Total Due to Move in : $4,737.50

*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit, and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is NOT the determining factor in an application being approved, owners would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filing or evictions). Please note, there is a $55 application fee per adult to process. (NON-REFUNDABLE)

*Total household income must gross and exceed $68,220/year (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify.

CLICK THE LINK AT THE BOTTOM TO APPLY!!!

(RLNE5685221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Clark St Apt A have any available units?
30 Clark St Apt A has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Clark St Apt A have?
Some of 30 Clark St Apt A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Clark St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
30 Clark St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Clark St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Clark St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 30 Clark St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 30 Clark St Apt A does offer parking.
Does 30 Clark St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Clark St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Clark St Apt A have a pool?
No, 30 Clark St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 30 Clark St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 30 Clark St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Clark St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Clark St Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Clark St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Clark St Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
