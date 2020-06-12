/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Little Silver, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.
Results within 1 mile of Little Silver
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
142 South Street
142 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
894 sqft
Convenience and charm! Walk to downtown Red Bank from this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and separate dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Little Silver
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
17 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Navesink
1 Unit Available
8 Meadowbrook Avenue
8 Meadowbrook Avenue, Navesink, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Cape in the heart of the Navesink area of Middletown. Spacious backyard with patio and ample off street parking. Steps to the elementary school and The Red Store. Large basement with plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
112 Arrowwood Court
112 Arrowwood Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
''Adult Community 55+'' Shady Oaks offers many amenities pool, clubhouse, tennis courts just to mention a few. Bright and Sunny this unit is located in a nice section with great views.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
445 Brookside Avenue
445 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL offered in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
189 Ampere Avenue
189 Ampere Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Great summer rental available 7/1 to 8/31 in the desirable Oakhurst sxn of Ocean Twp. 2 Beds, 1 Bath, and an office/ bonus room that was formerly the 3rd Bed (before the addition removed the window).
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
80 Larkin Place
80 Larkin Place, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual rental available June 1st 2020This home features a living room, dining room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, a bonus room and a full bathroom. Very large backyard on a quiet cut-de-sac, surrounded by upscale homes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
67 Lexington Court
67 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Enjoy an active lifestyle in Middletown's premier Adult Community, Shadow Lake Village. This gated community has all the amenities you could possible think of.
Similar Pages
Little Silver Apartments with GarageLittle Silver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLittle Silver Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ