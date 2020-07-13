Apartment List
apartments with parking
89 Apartments for rent in Linwood, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Linwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
16 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
408 N Clarendon
408 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 week rental from 8/15/20 to 9/5/20 Summer rental for the whole family to enjoy. This Large home is located on a quiet street with lots of privacy and large yard for the kids to play.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2736 Bay Ave
2736 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
Available Yearly/Summer Seasonal: Yearly $1,500 monthly. Summer Seasonal: $16,000. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor furnished rental proeprty. Wide open view across from bird sanctuary.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Rochelle Ln
134 Rochelle Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 59004 This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom house in a great family neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. The master bedroom is very large with his and her closets.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
610 London Ct II Ct
610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
500 Bay Ave
500 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
This lovely 4th Floor Condominium features a new updated kitchen with tile back splash and granite countertops. The 2 spacious bedrooms include multiple large windows for you to enjoy the abundance of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
3 E Gilmar Cir
3 East Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
GREAT SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 1ST THRU SEPT 7TH!! This three bedroom rancher features two remodeled bathrooms, large living room with wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room! Laundry room w/ washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Linwood, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Linwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

