Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Timber Ridge LLC

801 W Park Ave · (248) 327-3692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lindenwold
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ 08021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06B · Avail. Aug 22

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17F · Avail. Aug 6

$1,765

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Ridge LLC.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds. Take your pick from 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans boasting a full size washer/dryer, private front and back doors, central air and heat, updated flooring, beautiful cabinets and countertops, and in select homes you can enjoy a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the unparalleled service of a live-in professional management and maintenance team as just some of our amazing community amenities. Enjoy your patio, take a walk on the 20 acres of land, revel in the spaciousness of your own townhome or visit our picnic area that features 2 gas grills and a fire pit. Our convenient location puts you close to the NJ Turnpike, 295, 24, and 30, high-speed train lines, shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment while still being tucked away in a quiet environment. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month or 1.5 months rent
Move-in Fees: (Reservation Fee) $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Over 30 lbs, Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Doberman, German Shepard.
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber Ridge LLC have any available units?
Timber Ridge LLC has 2 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Timber Ridge LLC have?
Some of Timber Ridge LLC's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Ridge LLC currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Ridge LLC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Ridge LLC pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Ridge LLC is pet friendly.
Does Timber Ridge LLC offer parking?
Yes, Timber Ridge LLC offers parking.
Does Timber Ridge LLC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timber Ridge LLC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Ridge LLC have a pool?
No, Timber Ridge LLC does not have a pool.
Does Timber Ridge LLC have accessible units?
No, Timber Ridge LLC does not have accessible units.
Does Timber Ridge LLC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber Ridge LLC has units with dishwashers.
Does Timber Ridge LLC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timber Ridge LLC has units with air conditioning.
