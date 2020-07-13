Timber Ridge LLC

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds. Take your pick from 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans boasting a full size washer/dryer, private front and back doors, central air and heat, updated flooring, beautiful cabinets and countertops, and in select homes you can enjoy a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the unparalleled service of a live-in professional management and maintenance team as just some of our amazing community amenities. Enjoy your patio, take a walk on the 20 acres of land, revel in the spaciousness of your own townhome or visit our picnic area that features 2 gas grills and a fire pit. Our convenient location puts you close to the NJ Turnpike, 295, 24, and 30, high-speed train lines, shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment while still being tucked away in a quiet environment. ...