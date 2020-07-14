Emerald Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access playground

Exciting changes are happening at this wonderful apartment community! Emerald Ridge offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes that are comfortable and spacious, along with a host of community amenities. Our professional on-site management team is friendly and provides responsive service, ensuring residents enjoy a carefree lifestyle. Ideally located, Emerald Ridge is near plenty of retail, just minutes from Philadelphia, and less than an hour to Atlantic City. Residents have easy access to various public transportation, including the Hi-Speed line, and Routes 42 and I-295, and the New Jersey Turnpike. A combination of convenience and charm, the new Emerald Ridge is the perfect place to call home.