Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Emerald Ridge Apartments

101 E Gibbsboro Rd · (856) 644-6173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ 08021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2706 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
playground
Exciting changes are happening at this wonderful apartment community! Emerald Ridge offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes that are comfortable and spacious, along with a host of community amenities. Our professional on-site management team is friendly and provides responsive service, ensuring residents enjoy a carefree lifestyle. Ideally located, Emerald Ridge is near plenty of retail, just minutes from Philadelphia, and less than an hour to Atlantic City. Residents have easy access to various public transportation, including the Hi-Speed line, and Routes 42 and I-295, and the New Jersey Turnpike. A combination of convenience and charm, the new Emerald Ridge is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One to one and a half month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 spaces per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Emerald Ridge Apartments has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Emerald Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Emerald Ridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Emerald Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerald Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Emerald Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Emerald Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerald Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emerald Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
