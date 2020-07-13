Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance playground

Welcome to Lindcrest Apartments where comfort meets convenience. Our

garden style apartments in Linden, NJ offer superior style and maximum

privacy in a central location. Convenient to Routes 1 & 9 and close to

the Garden State Parkway, our residents can enjoy a quick commute to NYC or

anywhere in New Jersey.



Our newly renovated apartments feature private entrances and updated

interiors. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom apartments with spacious

layouts and superior amenities. Browse our thoughtfully designed floor

plans and explore our walk through tours online. Our apartments rent

quickly so be sure to contact us today to reserve your new home.