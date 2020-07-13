All apartments in Linden
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Lindcrest Apartments

1116 N Stiles St · (908) 332-8605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ 07036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 31108B · Avail. Aug 14

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 11114A · Avail. Sep 17

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 31012A · Avail. Aug 20

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lindcrest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
playground
Welcome to Lindcrest Apartments where comfort meets convenience. Our
garden style apartments in Linden, NJ offer superior style and maximum
privacy in a central location. Convenient to Routes 1 & 9 and close to
the Garden State Parkway, our residents can enjoy a quick commute to NYC or
anywhere in New Jersey. \n\nOur newly renovated apartments feature private entrances and updated
interiors. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom apartments with spacious
layouts and superior amenities. Browse our thoughtfully designed floor
plans and explore our walk through tours online. Our apartments rent
quickly so be sure to contact us today to reserve your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 for first application and additional $25 for each additional adult.
Deposit: 1 - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions: Maximum one pet. Cats and small dogs under 25 LB.
Dogs
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Small dog under 25LB.
Cats
rent: $15/month
Parking Details: Garage $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lindcrest Apartments have any available units?
Lindcrest Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lindcrest Apartments have?
Some of Lindcrest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lindcrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lindcrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lindcrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lindcrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lindcrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lindcrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Lindcrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lindcrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lindcrest Apartments have a pool?
No, Lindcrest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lindcrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lindcrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lindcrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lindcrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lindcrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Lindcrest Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
