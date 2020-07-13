Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:04 AM

375 Apartments for rent in Lincroft, NJ with parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8 N Point Road
8 North Point Road, Lincroft, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Stunning one of a kind home is embraced by tall trees and is tucked away on cul de sac in Lincroft near the Colts Neck border. Lawn maintenance and clean up included.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.
Results within 1 mile of Lincroft

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1118 W Front Street
1118 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lincroft this oversized 2 car garage is perfect for your light industrial needs! Fully heated with ample parking...(CAN EASILY PARK UP TO 3 LARGE TRUCKS)!! Ideal for plumber, electrician, woodworker or handyman shop.
Results within 5 miles of Lincroft
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
15 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
21 Emily Court
21 Emily Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Brand new 2 bedroom,21/2 condo with garage.This beautiful open and airy end unit features oversized eat in upgraded kitchen with white bright cabinets,Samsung stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
37 Throckmorton Avenue
37 Throckmorton Avenue, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2063 sqft
Wonderful opportunity for a 5 Bedroom rental in the heart of town. Updated Kitchen and Baths. Spacious Living and Family Rooms. Central air and off street parking. Convenient location.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
107 Beacon Lane
107 Beacon Ln, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
ANNUAL RENTAL! This stylish residence is located within the Weston Landing development, at the center of upscale retail shopping, restaurants and the beautiful Jersey Shore beaches.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
24 Stonehurst Terrace
24 Stonehurst Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HOUSE FOR RENT IN MOST DESIRABLE HAZLET TWP - LOCATED ON A GREAT BLOCK AND ON A HUGE LOT - THIS WELL MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME OFFERS - 4 BEDROOMS - 2 FULL BATH - 2 CAR GARAGE - GORGEOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS THAT LEAD TO DECK AREA

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Avenel Court 307
245 Avenel Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1006 Abby Road
1006 Abby Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condominium in a quiet established neighborhood in the heart of Middletown. Enjoy the spacious, open-concept living, dining, and eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
132 South Street
132 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
You will love coming home to this updated, open concept apartment in Madison Commons. Newer kitchen with large island, granite and stainless steel appliances open to the living/dining room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
611 April Way
611 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome home to this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lincroft, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincroft apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

