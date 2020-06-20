Rent Calculator
Home
/
Leisure Village East, NJ
/
843 Inverness Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
843 Inverness Court
843 Inverness Court
·
No Longer Available
843 Inverness Court, Leisure Village East, NJ 08701
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
MOVE IN CONDITION NEW WINDOWS NEW LAMINATE FLOORING ALL NEW APPLIANCES MOVE IN READY
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 843 Inverness Court have any available units?
843 Inverness Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Leisure Village East, NJ
.
What amenities does 843 Inverness Court have?
Some of 843 Inverness Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 843 Inverness Court currently offering any rent specials?
843 Inverness Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Inverness Court pet-friendly?
No, 843 Inverness Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Leisure Village East
.
Does 843 Inverness Court offer parking?
No, 843 Inverness Court does not offer parking.
Does 843 Inverness Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Inverness Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Inverness Court have a pool?
Yes, 843 Inverness Court has a pool.
Does 843 Inverness Court have accessible units?
Yes, 843 Inverness Court has accessible units.
Does 843 Inverness Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Inverness Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 843 Inverness Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 Inverness Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Brooklyn Law School