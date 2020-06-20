All apartments in Leisure Village East
843 Inverness Court

Location

843 Inverness Court, Leisure Village East, NJ 08701

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
MOVE IN CONDITION NEW WINDOWS NEW LAMINATE FLOORING ALL NEW APPLIANCES MOVE IN READY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

