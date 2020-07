Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage clubhouse community garden courtyard green community hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

eaves Lawrenceville is ideally located in Lawrenceville, NJ and features sensible and spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each of our Lawrenceville apartments comes equipped with great features such as gourmet kitchens with large pantries, full size washer and dryers, nine-foot ceilings with fans, private patios or balconies, and disability access. eaves Lawrenceville also offers furnished apartments. This pet friendly community also includes a fitness center, tennis courts, an outdoor heated pool, covered parking, a playground, and barbecue and picnic areas.