Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving trash valet volleyball court cc payments e-payments online portal tennis court

NEWLY RENOVATED 1, 2 OR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME! Come home to Berkshire Stewards Crossing! Situated within a beautiful park-like setting in Lawrenceville, N.J. Berkshire Stewards Crossing is centrally located between Princeton and Trenton, with an easy commute to NYC and Philadelphia via I-95, Hamilton Train Station, New Jersey Turnpike, I-295, Rte.1 & Rte. 206. Life at Berkshire Stewards Crossing is fun and full of adventure. Get a bit of work done in the sophisticated social spaces and new amenity suite, float into the pristine pool, get your workout on in the fitness and cardio center, dine alfresco at the outdoor lounge and BBQ, or retreat to the fire pit for s'mores. Ask about newly upgraded 1,2 or 3 bedroom apartments with a sleek, grey color palette, full-sized washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, private patio or balcony and covered parking.