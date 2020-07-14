All apartments in Lawrenceville
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Berkshire Stewards Crossing

1000 Stewards Crossing Way · (609) 451-2530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
LEASE THIS WEEK TO GET $750.00 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH RENT! * *select homes/limited time/restrictions apply SCHEDULE AN IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR OF A NEWLY RENOVATED 1, 2 OR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT!
Location

1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-122 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 05-213 · Avail. now

$1,616

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 12-123 · Avail. now

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-132 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 03-132 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 06-122 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkshire Stewards Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
tennis court
NEWLY RENOVATED 1, 2 OR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME! Come home to Berkshire Stewards Crossing! Situated within a beautiful park-like setting in Lawrenceville, N.J. Berkshire Stewards Crossing is centrally located between Princeton and Trenton, with an easy commute to NYC and Philadelphia via I-95, Hamilton Train Station, New Jersey Turnpike, I-295, Rte.1 & Rte. 206. Life at Berkshire Stewards Crossing is fun and full of adventure. Get a bit of work done in the sophisticated social spaces and new amenity suite, float into the pristine pool, get your workout on in the fitness and cardio center, dine alfresco at the outdoor lounge and BBQ, or retreat to the fire pit for s'mores. Ask about newly upgraded 1,2 or 3 bedroom apartments with a sleek, grey color palette, full-sized washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, private patio or balcony and covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

