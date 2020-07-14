Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 1, 2 OR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME! Come home to Berkshire Stewards Crossing! Situated within a beautiful park-like setting in Lawrenceville, N.J. Berkshire Stewards Crossing is centrally located between Princeton and Trenton, with an easy commute to NYC and Philadelphia via I-95, Hamilton Train Station, New Jersey Turnpike, I-295, Rte.1 & Rte. 206. Life at Berkshire Stewards Crossing is fun and full of adventure. Get a bit of work done in the sophisticated social spaces and new amenity suite, float into the pristine pool, get your workout on in the fitness and cardio center, dine alfresco at the outdoor lounge and BBQ, or retreat to the fire pit for s'mores. Ask about newly upgraded 1,2 or 3 bedroom apartments with a sleek, grey color palette, full-sized washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, private patio or balcony and covered parking.