19 GALLO COURT

Amenities

garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle. Minutes away from business campuses of Greater Princeton area as well as area schools; The College of NJ, Rider University, Princeton University, The Lawrenceville School.Walking distance to Mercer Meadows, Village Park and the Manors Shopping Center. Easy access to mass transport and less than 5 minutes away from I-295 makes it equidistant to Philadelphia and NYC.Approximately six miles to the Hamilton train station, this is a superior, quiet and private location backing to a beautiful yard. The Manors being a very prestigious community, much-adored for its amenities such as a pool and clubhouse, and its close proximity to shops and restaurants both in Lawrenceville and Princeton. Featuring 3 sunny bedrooms, 2.5 baths. , 2. floor laundry, garage turned to a bonus room for office or any other need.