Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

19 GALLO COURT

19 Gallo Ct · (609) 987-8889 ext. 118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Gallo Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle. Minutes away from business campuses of Greater Princeton area as well as area schools; The College of NJ, Rider University, Princeton University, The Lawrenceville School.Walking distance to Mercer Meadows, Village Park and the Manors Shopping Center. Easy access to mass transport and less than 5 minutes away from I-295 makes it equidistant to Philadelphia and NYC.Approximately six miles to the Hamilton train station, this is a superior, quiet and private location backing to a beautiful yard. The Manors being a very prestigious community, much-adored for its amenities such as a pool and clubhouse, and its close proximity to shops and restaurants both in Lawrenceville and Princeton. Featuring 3 sunny bedrooms, 2.5 baths. , 2. floor laundry, garage turned to a bonus room for office or any other need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 GALLO COURT have any available units?
19 GALLO COURT has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 GALLO COURT have?
Some of 19 GALLO COURT's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 GALLO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
19 GALLO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 GALLO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 19 GALLO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 19 GALLO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 19 GALLO COURT offers parking.
Does 19 GALLO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 GALLO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 GALLO COURT have a pool?
Yes, 19 GALLO COURT has a pool.
Does 19 GALLO COURT have accessible units?
No, 19 GALLO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 19 GALLO COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 GALLO COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 GALLO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 GALLO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
