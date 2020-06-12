/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lambertville, NJ
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
150 S MAIN ST
150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath.
Results within 5 miles of Lambertville
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Lambertville
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1009 SWAMP ROAD
1009 Swamp Road, Bucks County, PA
PLEASE NOTE: SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH, 2020. This sprawling vintage stone farmhouse on a 67 acre equestrian estate in Buckingham is an ideal rental for those seeking the relaxed Bucks County lifestyle without the commitment of ownership.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6600 GREENHILL ROAD
6600 Greenhill Road, Bucks County, PA
THIS IS $15,000 A MONTH FOR RENT! NOT FOR SALE FOR $15,000! Barenhaus (~Bear House~) is an architecturally exciting residence hidden on 6.4+ acres in Solebury.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
29 SENTINEL ROAD
29 Sentinel Road, Bucks County, PA
Beautiful end unit backing to woods with walk out finished basement. Renters must pay electric, water, sewer and condo fee of 288.00 per month. APRIL 1 move in date. NO PETS!!Pictures are from previous listing. House is vacant.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.
