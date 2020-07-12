Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments clubhouse e-payments lobby package receiving playground tennis court

There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts. Located in a tranquil spot near Ocean County Park and close to major NJ highways, you’ll easily get to where you need to go and enjoy coming home to all the beauty of country style living. Browse our many different 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom options and choose the home that fits your life. Whichever home you choose, you can relax knowing our professional on site team is ready to service you with care and competence. Tour our galleries and community amenities and give us a call today to schedule your personal tour. We look forward to welcoming you home.