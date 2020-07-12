All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Ocean Park Village

70 Pinehurst Drive · (732) 365-4273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

The Gardens 1 Bed - 1

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Fountain View 1 Bed - 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Fountain view 2 Bed - 1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1057 sqft

The Gardens 2 Bed - 1

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 720 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Fountain view 3 Bed - 1

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ocean Park Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
lobby
package receiving
playground
tennis court
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts. Located in a tranquil spot near Ocean County Park and close to major NJ highways, you’ll easily get to where you need to go and enjoy coming home to all the beauty of country style living. Browse our many different 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom options and choose the home that fits your life. Whichever home you choose, you can relax knowing our professional on site team is ready to service you with care and competence. Tour our galleries and community amenities and give us a call today to schedule your personal tour. We look forward to welcoming you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 first applicant, $25 each additional
Deposit: 1 - 1.5 month's rent
Move-in Fees: Certificate of Occupancy $65
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: breed restrictions **Dogs allowed in select apartment buildings only
Cats
rent: $15
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ocean Park Village have any available units?
Ocean Park Village offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,199, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,575, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Ocean Park Village have?
Some of Ocean Park Village's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ocean Park Village currently offering any rent specials?
Ocean Park Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ocean Park Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Ocean Park Village is pet friendly.
Does Ocean Park Village offer parking?
Yes, Ocean Park Village offers parking.
Does Ocean Park Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ocean Park Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ocean Park Village have a pool?
No, Ocean Park Village does not have a pool.
Does Ocean Park Village have accessible units?
No, Ocean Park Village does not have accessible units.
Does Ocean Park Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ocean Park Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Ocean Park Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ocean Park Village has units with air conditioning.
