All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Dutchtown Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, NJ
/
Dutchtown Manor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Dutchtown Manor

1309 A River Ave · (732) 313-3581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

1 bed/1 bath-2

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

2 bed/1 bath-2

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dutchtown Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
\n\n
We offer our Residents the BEST of everythingConvenient Location AND Convenient Lifestyle! Our apartment homes with renovated kitchens and bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpet, washer and dryer in each apartment, private patios or balconies and so much more, offer the BEST whether you enjoy spending quiet time at home or entertaining friends and family. Our ultra-convenient location, right off of Route 9, two-minutes from Route 70 and 5 minutes from The Garden State Parkway, makes commuting easy and puts you in the center of local shopping, great restaurants, beaches, schools, and medical facilities.
\n\n
Call or stop in today and discover how comfortable and convenient life can be at Dutchtown Manor. Our dedicated, professional and courteous Management and Maintenance Team are waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $25 each additional
Deposit: 1.5 month's rent
Move-in Fees: Lakewood Twp. Inspection Fee - $65
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions: Call For Details
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Free parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dutchtown Manor have any available units?
Dutchtown Manor offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,250 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Dutchtown Manor have?
Some of Dutchtown Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dutchtown Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Dutchtown Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dutchtown Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Dutchtown Manor is pet friendly.
Does Dutchtown Manor offer parking?
Yes, Dutchtown Manor offers parking.
Does Dutchtown Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dutchtown Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dutchtown Manor have a pool?
No, Dutchtown Manor does not have a pool.
Does Dutchtown Manor have accessible units?
No, Dutchtown Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Dutchtown Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dutchtown Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Dutchtown Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dutchtown Manor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Dutchtown Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive
Lakewood, NJ 08701

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakewood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJWestfield, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ
Spring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJHamilton Square, NJEatontown, NJRed Bank, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity