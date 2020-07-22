Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lakewood means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
151 E Kennedy Blvd 11a
151 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
crossroads manor - Property Id: 195660 beautiful renovated swimming pool dvd library heat and hot water included hardwood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
2 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Sophee Lane
216 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
869 sqft
COVINGTON VILLAGE, A HIDDEN GEM Adult Community (55+) Meticulous open floor plan. One Bdrm, Full Bath; Bruce Hardwood Floors; Granite Kitchen w/42'' Cabinets w/Breakfast Bar overlooks Dining & Living Room. Covered Terrace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
70 Brookfield Drive
70 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2239 sqft
Fully upgraded beautiful Foxton II (largest model-2239 sq ft), with 2-car garage and space for 4 more cars in the driveway located in the lovely Courts at Cooks Bridge! 3 large bedrooms, gourmet kitchen w/extended dining, granite counters, SS appl,

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Hanley Court
1 Hanley Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Cypress model located in Greenbiar 1. This is a 55 Plus community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Forge Court
21 Forge Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious end unit townhome in desirable Three Pence Brook Community. Two bedrooms one and a half baths with full finished bonus loft. Laminate floors throughout. Large master bedroom with door to full bath.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1244 Hickory Street
1244 Hickory Street, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3439 sqft
Here it is! Your DREAM HOME in the most sought-after section of prestigious NORTH DOVER in TOMS RIVER! This GRACIOUS BRICK FRONT COLONIAL sits on 1.37 acres in BEAUTIFUL PARK-LIKE SETTING.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1062 Cheryl Court
1062 Cheryl Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Cozy and well maintained condominium in Evergreen Woods is close to major highways, public transportation and shopping. The living room features big windows, neutral paint and laminate floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Premium North Dover area! Come enjoy the privacy of this French colonial homestead, set back 200 ft. on a deep 2.25 acre fenced, wooded lot.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
866 Shannon Court
866 Shannon Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1428 sqft
This is a spacious 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath with partially finished basement. Fabulous spacious kitchen . Nice size deck off the kitchen with deck furiture included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
269 Brookfield Drive
269 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Very spacious newer townhouse in a great community with pool. Close to Jersey Shore and plenty of shopping around. No pet allowed. Available Aug 15th

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Baltic Drive
716 Baltic Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL WINTER RENTALBRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO BEAUTIFUL CEDAR BRIDGE MANOR, AN UNDISCOVERED GEM W/PRIVATE WATERFRONT PARK FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH HOME.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Brookfield Drive
125 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful town home in the most desirable section of the Courts at Cooks Bridge community. 9 foot 1st Floor Ceilings plus Two-Story Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen has 42'' Cabinets and a Pantry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Primrose Lane
13 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
New Kitchen New Appliances New Granite counter New CarpetNew Baths New Gas Furnace New AC

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Sage Court
301 Sage Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1311 sqft
60 Acres Aster II end unit in cul-de-sac! New Flooring. Spiral staircase leading to loft with closet and skylights. Neutral colors throughout. Storage area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full Bath, washer, and dryer.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 Poppy Place
1107 Poppy Pl, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1219 sqft
Rental in 60 Acres, Aster II Model end unit in cul-de-sac! Living room, Dining room, and 2 Bedrooms. Spiral staircase leading to loft with closet and skylights. Storage area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full Bath, washer, and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Eagle Court
4 Max Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1276 sqft
Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer..

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Independence Court
12 Independence Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Ready to move in 3 story clean freshly painted townhouse with fireplace, new flooring in desirable Three Pence Complex.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
City Guide for Lakewood, NJ

"Well Billy slammed on his coaster brakes, and said 'Anybody wanna go up on Greasy Lake? It's about a mile down on the dark side of Route 88'...." (- Bruce Springsteen "Spirit in the Night.")

Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lakewood, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Lakewood means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lakewood could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

