Lake Como, NJ
1830 Fernwood Road
Last updated July 11 2020

1830 Fernwood Road

1830 Fernwood Road · (848) 220-7120
Location

1830 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WINTER RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE ANNUALLY OR FOR SUMMERThe beach is here all year long. Enjoy this winter rental that's a short bike ride to both Belmar and Spring Lake beaches and is a block over from Main Street where you will find lots of great restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is updated, spacious, and has plenty of storage. The mudroom has plenty of cabinets plus there is an unfinished basement! The 2 upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and skylights for a wonderful open feeling! Laundry at the house, too! You can use the enclosed sunroom as an extra bedroom, den, or office. Must have strong credit and clear a background check. Small dog and a cat is okay. Available 10/3/20-5/15/21

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Fernwood Road have any available units?
1830 Fernwood Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1830 Fernwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Fernwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Fernwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Fernwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Fernwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Fernwood Road offers parking.
Does 1830 Fernwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Fernwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Fernwood Road have a pool?
No, 1830 Fernwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Fernwood Road have accessible units?
No, 1830 Fernwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Fernwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Fernwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Fernwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Fernwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
