1830 Fernwood Road

WINTER RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE ANNUALLY OR FOR SUMMERThe beach is here all year long. Enjoy this winter rental that's a short bike ride to both Belmar and Spring Lake beaches and is a block over from Main Street where you will find lots of great restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is updated, spacious, and has plenty of storage. The mudroom has plenty of cabinets plus there is an unfinished basement! The 2 upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and skylights for a wonderful open feeling! Laundry at the house, too! You can use the enclosed sunroom as an extra bedroom, den, or office. Must have strong credit and clear a background check. Small dog and a cat is okay. Available 10/3/20-5/15/21