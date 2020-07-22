Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Kingston Estates, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Kingston Estates means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider be...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.
1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
328 PLAYA DEL SOL
328 Playa Del Sol, Ellisburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
506 sqft
Looking for a ready to move in cozy home? This is it! Secured building. Great view. Tennis court. Inground Pool. Close to major highways: #38, #70, #73 #130, and only minutes from Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
24 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
9 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
10 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,256
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
37 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:12 PM
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
6 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
56 STOKES ROAD
56 Stokes Road, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Welcome home! This lovely Town Home is located in the desirable development of Stonegate in Mount Laurel. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and offers a garage that is accessible from the inside.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
106 WHARTON ROAD
106 Wharton Road, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1679 sqft
Get here quick! ~ Youll love this RARE 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in the desirable Stonegate neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
407 KIRBY WAY
407 Kirby Way, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
This property is for sale also! MLS # NJBL374514 Lovely and well cared for, town home for sale in desirable community of Stonegate. Enter the home to a freshly painted interior with newer neutral carpets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 ROBERTS LANE
1002 Roberts Lane, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1459 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home renovation was completed 4/10/17 featuring new Kitchen Cabinets, counters, sink, faucet, stainless steel appliance package. Both bathrooms are completely updated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Kingston Estates, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Kingston Estates means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Kingston Estates could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

