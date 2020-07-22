Apartment List
/
NJ
/
kingston estates
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

183 Apartments for rent in Kingston Estates, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingston Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.
Results within 1 mile of Kingston Estates

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1503 MARLTON PIKE PIKE
1503 New Jersey Highway 70, Barclay, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Three Bay auto repair with three lifts
Results within 5 miles of Kingston Estates
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
24 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
2 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
9 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
10 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,256
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
37 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon Arms Apartments
277 S White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
990 sqft
Welcome home to Audubon Arms Apartments, a modern and charming mid-rise apartment building located in Audubon, NJ.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Terrace
30 E Rudderow Ave, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Terrace Apartments, an extraordinary garden-style apartment community nestled in Maple Shade, NJ. This community offers deluxe floor plans with upgraded kitchens as well as standard floor plans to suite any need.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:12 PM
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kingston Estates, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingston Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Kingston Estates 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKingston Estates 3 Bedroom Apartments
Kingston Estates Apartments with ParkingKingston Estates Apartments with Pools
Kingston Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJ
Horsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PA
Lindenwold, NJChester, PAEllisburg, NJWestville, NJMontgomeryville, PABerlin, NJBristol, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University