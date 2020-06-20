1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207

Amenities

Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard. Take the elevator to the 2nd floor to your new home at 207! This updated, meticulously maintained condo needs nothing except for you to unpack your bags! 1-bedroom condo at the Mark 70 Condominium! This unit is very spacious with plenty storage and is perfect for the empty nester or former homeowner looking to simplify their living. The monthly rent includes electric, heat, A/C and water in addition to a pool and social room. Yes, all utilities are included in the rent. This second floor unit features a bright freshly painted kitchen with new floors and all stainless steel appliances. a wide living room and a delightful private patio adjacent to the dining room. The large master bedroom includes a deep walk in closet and adjacent tile bath. This bright and clean unit is move-in ready and looking for a new tenant! Enjoy central Cherry Hill convenience and carefree living without weekends of yard work!