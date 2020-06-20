All apartments in Kingston Estates
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:23 AM

1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207

1840 Frontage Rd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ 08034

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard. Take the elevator to the 2nd floor to your new home at 207! This updated, meticulously maintained condo needs nothing except for you to unpack your bags! 1-bedroom condo at the Mark 70 Condominium! This unit is very spacious with plenty storage and is perfect for the empty nester or former homeowner looking to simplify their living. The monthly rent includes electric, heat, A/C and water in addition to a pool and social room. Yes, all utilities are included in the rent. This second floor unit features a bright freshly painted kitchen with new floors and all stainless steel appliances. a wide living room and a delightful private patio adjacent to the dining room. The large master bedroom includes a deep walk in closet and adjacent tile bath. This bright and clean unit is move-in ready and looking for a new tenant! Enjoy central Cherry Hill convenience and carefree living without weekends of yard work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 have any available units?
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 have?
Some of 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston Estates.
Does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 does offer parking.
Does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 have a pool?
Yes, 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 has a pool.
Does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207 has units with air conditioning.
