Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Keyport, NJ with gym

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Results within 5 miles of Keyport
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,004
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Results within 10 miles of Keyport
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
685 Lamont Ave. Staten Island, NY 10312Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
67 Lexington Court
67 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Enjoy an active lifestyle in Middletown's premier Adult Community, Shadow Lake Village. This gated community has all the amenities you could possible think of.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Belford
1 Unit Available
60 Golden Eye Lane
60 Golden Eye Lane, Belford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Avail. July 1st, 2020: Great Location: Dunes @ Shoal Habour in Port Monmouth provides sweeping water views overlooking NYC skyline & Verrizano Bridge. A commuters dream & a short distance to NYC via Waterway/Bedford Ferry. 3 bed/3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Keyport, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Keyport renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

