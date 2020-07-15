412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Situated in heart of Kearny's commercial and shopping area, Kearny Avenue, is the principal thoroughfare running through the Town. Featuring bright sun-lit apartments with thick walls, hardwood floors, new windows and with heat and hot water included, the Apartments at 412-414 Kearny Avenue offer an architecturally diverse urban living experience.



Located close to public transportation, our apartments are also in close proximity to Routes 280, 1 & 9, 3, 7, 17, 21, the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.



If city living is what you desire, then the Apartments at 412-414 Kearny Avenue is the community for you.