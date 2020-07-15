All apartments in Kearny
412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments

414 Kearny Avenue · (833) 279-4561
Location

414 Kearny Avenue, Kearny, NJ 07032
Arlington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated in heart of Kearny's commercial and shopping area, Kearny Avenue, is the principal thoroughfare running through the Town. Featuring bright sun-lit apartments with thick walls, hardwood floors, new windows and with heat and hot water included, the Apartments at 412-414 Kearny Avenue offer an architecturally diverse urban living experience.

Located close to public transportation, our apartments are also in close proximity to Routes 280, 1 & 9, 3, 7, 17, 21, the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.

If city living is what you desire, then the Apartments at 412-414 Kearny Avenue is the community for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 applicaiton fee per person
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Indoor domestic only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments have any available units?
412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearny, NJ.
What amenities does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments have?
Some of 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments offer parking?
No, 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments have a pool?
No, 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments have accessible units?
No, 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 412-414 Kearny Ave Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
