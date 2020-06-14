Rent Calculator
2 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
2 Washington Avenue
2 Washington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2 Washington Avenue, Keansburg, NJ 07734
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Washington Avenue have any available units?
2 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keansburg, NJ
.
Is 2 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keansburg
.
Does 2 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
