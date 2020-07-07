Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, Waterside Square South delivers breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, upscale accommodations, and community conveniences like none other. Large spacious layouts feature open kitchens, and abundant natural light from bay-inspired windows. Residents enjoy a wide selection of shopping and dining in their community, with even more exciting opportunities in the trendy Grove Street neighborhood of Jersey City. Manhattan is a convenient 8-minute train ride from the Newport PATH station, just steps from your home.