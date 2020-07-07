All apartments in Jersey City
Waterside Square South
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:01 AM

Waterside Square South

35 River Dr S · (260) 541-6334
Location

35 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1714 · Avail. now

$2,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2011 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterside Square South.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, Waterside Square South delivers breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, upscale accommodations, and community conveniences like none other. Large spacious layouts feature open kitchens, and abundant natural light from bay-inspired windows. Residents enjoy a wide selection of shopping and dining in their community, with even more exciting opportunities in the trendy Grove Street neighborhood of Jersey City. Manhattan is a convenient 8-minute train ride from the Newport PATH station, just steps from your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0
rent: 50
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Combined weight limit for pets is 50 lbs. Additional rent for pets is $50 per month. Aggressive breeds not allowed.
Cats
restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Combined weight limit for pets is 50 lbs. Additional rent for pets is $50 per month. Aggressive breeds not allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterside Square South have any available units?
Waterside Square South has 4 units available starting at $2,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterside Square South have?
Some of Waterside Square South's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterside Square South currently offering any rent specials?
Waterside Square South is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Is Waterside Square South pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterside Square South is pet friendly.
Does Waterside Square South offer parking?
Yes, Waterside Square South offers parking.
Does Waterside Square South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterside Square South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterside Square South have a pool?
Yes, Waterside Square South has a pool.
Does Waterside Square South have accessible units?
No, Waterside Square South does not have accessible units.
Does Waterside Square South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterside Square South has units with dishwashers.
