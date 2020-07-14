Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences. Expect incredible services and upscale amenities, like the 24-hour doorman and concierge service and on-site playground. Residents enjoy a wide selection of shopping and dining in their community, with even more exciting opportunities only minutes away in the Grove Street neighborhood of Jersey City. Manhattan is a convenient 8-minute train ride from the Newport PATH station, just steps from your home.