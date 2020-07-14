All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:01 PM

Waterside Square North

55 River Dr S · (567) 459-2591
Location

55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1607 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterside Square North.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences. Expect incredible services and upscale amenities, like the 24-hour doorman and concierge service and on-site playground. Residents enjoy a wide selection of shopping and dining in their community, with even more exciting opportunities only minutes away in the Grove Street neighborhood of Jersey City. Manhattan is a convenient 8-minute train ride from the Newport PATH station, just steps from your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0
rent: 50
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Combined weight limit for pets is 50 lbs. Additional rent for pets is $50 per month. Aggressive breeds not allowed.
Cats
restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Combined weight limit for pets is 50 lbs. Additional rent for pets is $50 per month. Aggressive breeds not allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterside Square North have any available units?
Waterside Square North has 3 units available starting at $2,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterside Square North have?
Some of Waterside Square North's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterside Square North currently offering any rent specials?
Waterside Square North is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Is Waterside Square North pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterside Square North is pet friendly.
Does Waterside Square North offer parking?
Yes, Waterside Square North offers parking.
Does Waterside Square North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterside Square North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterside Square North have a pool?
Yes, Waterside Square North has a pool.
Does Waterside Square North have accessible units?
No, Waterside Square North does not have accessible units.
Does Waterside Square North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterside Square North has units with dishwashers.
