Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed coffee bar package receiving

Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm. And thats just part of what makes Urby one of Jersey Citys best places to live.