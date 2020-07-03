Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool

Location, Location, Location! In the Heart of Journal Square, around the corner from the PATH! East Facing Exposure with City Views! A Spacious, Bright & Sunny Studio available for rent in St Johns Condominiums! A great layout with fantastic closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Cold/Hot Water, Heat and Gas are included. Full Amenity Building: 24 Hour Concierge, Elevator, Gym, Laundry Room, Pool, Playground. Easy access to public transportation with a bus stop in front of the building and 2 blocks from the PATH! Parking available for rent.