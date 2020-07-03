All apartments in Jersey City
St John's
St John's

10 Huron Ave · (201) 653-8488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Huron Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9R · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Location, Location, Location! In the Heart of Journal Square, around the corner from the PATH! East Facing Exposure with City Views! A Spacious, Bright & Sunny Studio available for rent in St Johns Condominiums! A great layout with fantastic closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Cold/Hot Water, Heat and Gas are included. Full Amenity Building: 24 Hour Concierge, Elevator, Gym, Laundry Room, Pool, Playground. Easy access to public transportation with a bus stop in front of the building and 2 blocks from the PATH! Parking available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St John's have any available units?
St John's has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does St John's have?
Some of St John's's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St John's currently offering any rent specials?
St John's is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St John's pet-friendly?
No, St John's is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does St John's offer parking?
Yes, St John's offers parking.
Does St John's have units with washers and dryers?
No, St John's does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St John's have a pool?
Yes, St John's has a pool.
Does St John's have accessible units?
No, St John's does not have accessible units.
Does St John's have units with dishwashers?
No, St John's does not have units with dishwashers.
