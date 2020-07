Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Located in the heart of Newport, Southampton offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and luxurious homes. This upscale residence provides spacious layouts with open kitchens and stainless steel appliances. The nearby neighborhood of Grove Street in Jersey City offers trendy restaurants, bars, and a lively nightlife. Casual and high-end shopping is conveniently available in the Newport Centre Mall right outside your door. Take the PATH train to New York City and be there in minutes. With so much to take advantage of and plenty to experience, Southampton defines the pinnacle of waterfront lifestyles.