Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront. Apartments feature open kitchens and stainless steel appliances, and large windows deliver bright natural sunlight to stylish layouts. Work, relax, and socialize on Riverside's expansive roof deck, or take advantage of the fun and inviting residents-only Children's playroom. Outside of the unbeatable shopping and dining you'll experience in the Newport community and surrounding neighborhood, Manhattan is easily accessible via the PATH train, an 8-minute ride right outside your door.