Jersey City, NJ
Riverside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:01 PM

Riverside

Open Now until 6pm
1 River Court · (201) 849-1979
Rent Special
Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Location

1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 2612 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 1611 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2701 · Avail. now

$3,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront. Apartments feature open kitchens and stainless steel appliances, and large windows deliver bright natural sunlight to stylish layouts. Work, relax, and socialize on Riverside's expansive roof deck, or take advantage of the fun and inviting residents-only Children's playroom. Outside of the unbeatable shopping and dining you'll experience in the Newport community and surrounding neighborhood, Manhattan is easily accessible via the PATH train, an 8-minute ride right outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverside have any available units?
Riverside has 8 units available starting at $2,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverside have?
Some of Riverside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
Riverside is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Is Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverside is pet friendly.
Does Riverside offer parking?
Yes, Riverside offers parking.
Does Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverside have a pool?
Yes, Riverside has a pool.
Does Riverside have accessible units?
No, Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does Riverside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverside has units with dishwashers.
