Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes. From the waterfront walkways, perfect for jogging, biking, and leisurely strolls, to the 24-hour concierge service, you'll discover why there's nothing else in Jersey City like Parkside. New York City is just an 8-minute train ride from the Newport PATH station.