Jersey City, NJ
Lincoln
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:01 PM

Lincoln

204 10th Street · (201) 571-6045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Location

204 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
When you make the attractive and convenient home of Lincoln your new sanctuary in Jersey City, you're adding a whole new level of convenience and refinement to your life. Layouts feature open kitchens in select apartments, and ample closet space. Relax or entertain family and friends in the charmingly landscaped outdoor courtyard, with BBQ areas and hammocks. Enjoy local flavors, shops, and tree-lined streets in your beautiful neighborhood, and take full advantage of the rest of the Newport community nearby. Hamilton Park is only minutes from your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0
rent: 50
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Combined weight limit for pets is 50 lbs. Additional rent for pets is $50 per month. Aggressive breeds not allowed.
Cats
restrictions: Maximum of 2 pets per home. Combined weight limit for pets is 50 lbs. Additional rent for pets is $50 per month. Aggressive breeds not allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln have any available units?
Lincoln has 3 units available starting at $2,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln have?
Some of Lincoln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Is Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln offers parking.
Does Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln has a pool.
Does Lincoln have accessible units?
No, Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln has units with dishwashers.
