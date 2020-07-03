All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like Laguna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Laguna
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:01 PM

Laguna

45 Park Lane South · (832) 789-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Location

45 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laguna.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Luxurious waterfront living elegantly fuses with an array of convenient amenities at Laguna to bring you the best of Newport. Here you'll enjoy breathtaking views of the beautiful Manhattan skyline, take advantage of spacious accommodations and stainless steel appliances, and discover even more outdoor opportunities on the picturesque waterfront walkways. As a part of the Newport community you'll have access to shops, restaurants, and the trendy neighborhoods of Jersey City, such as popular Grove Street. New York City is only an 8-minute train ride via the PATH station, just steps from your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laguna have any available units?
Laguna has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Laguna have?
Some of Laguna's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
Laguna is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.New leases only. Terms & Conditions apply
Is Laguna pet-friendly?
Yes, Laguna is pet friendly.
Does Laguna offer parking?
Yes, Laguna offers parking.
Does Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laguna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laguna have a pool?
Yes, Laguna has a pool.
Does Laguna have accessible units?
No, Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does Laguna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laguna has units with dishwashers.
