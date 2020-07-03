Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Luxurious waterfront living elegantly fuses with an array of convenient amenities at Laguna to bring you the best of Newport. Here you'll enjoy breathtaking views of the beautiful Manhattan skyline, take advantage of spacious accommodations and stainless steel appliances, and discover even more outdoor opportunities on the picturesque waterfront walkways. As a part of the Newport community you'll have access to shops, restaurants, and the trendy neighborhoods of Jersey City, such as popular Grove Street. New York City is only an 8-minute train ride via the PATH station, just steps from your home.