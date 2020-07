Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

The Ellipse offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, as well as stunning penthouse suites. Every home includes free high-speed internet and en-suite washer and dryer units, and all are beautifully appointed with modern finishings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exquisitely designed interiors. Every bright and airy residence is designed to allow the natural splendor of the waterfront and iconic Manhattan skyline to immerse your home in beauty. See your living room surrounded by clouds, floating over water, with the iconic Manhattan skyline just across the river. This is more than just a cityscape. It's an experience.