Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

East Hampton, a one-of-a-kind upscale residence, is home to stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, spacious layouts with stylish finishes, and quick and easy access to the idyllic waterfront walkway. Expect high-quality building features, such as the 24-hour doorman and concierge. Step outside and all the manicured parks and dining opportunities of Newport are yours. Shop and enjoy yourself like nowhere else with the Newport Centre Mall, only minutes from your residence. Take the PATH train to Manhattan and be there in minutes.