Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments dog grooming area e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving playground pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The residences at Cast Iron Lofts all feature soaring 10' ceilings and massive windows guaranteeing light filled rooms and panoramic views. Industrial architecture meets sophisticated luxury at Cast Iron Lofts II, the next generation of living in the Soho West Community. Here, space is paramount: gorgeous rooms flooded with natural light, soaring 10' ceilings and expansive windows boasting spectacular skyline views.