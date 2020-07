Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline. Discover upscale homes with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies in select apartments. Breathtaking views from our brand new skydeck offer residents a stunning environment to work and socialize. Expect great offerings from the surrounding community, such as the Newport Centre Mall, and find popular restaurants and bars in the exciting nearby neighborhood of Grove Street in Jersey City. Travel to Manhattan in under eight minutes via the PATH train in Newport.