97 BLEECKER ST

Newly RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartment, with heat and hot water INCLUDED, in the sought after Jersey City Heights neighborhood! This unit boasts fresh hardwood floors, spacious living room for hosting, and completely gutted bathroom. Close to a multitude of TRANSPORTATION INTO NYC (multiple buses, light rail, PATH), trendy cafes, restaurants, and shops, and a handful of parks! If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck in one of Jersey city's trendiest neighborhoods, look no further. ALL common areas in this lovely brick building have been renovated with new hardwood flooring. Pets may be ok on case by case basis.