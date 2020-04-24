9 Stuyvesant Ave 1st Floor 1st Floor

Amenities

apartment with 2 bedrooms 1 bath - Property Id: 274037



Spacious, upscale, and modern 950 sq ft apartment in a multi-family home in Journal Square Jersey City available for rent. This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open-floor plan.



This space is ideal for a singles, couples, or smaller families. The entire apartment has hardwood floors and is unfurnished.



Easy commute (-10 min) to Manhattan. You can opt for a relaxed 9 minute walk, or take a 2-3 minute bus ride to the Path Train (subway/metro). The bus station is just a few steps away from the apartment!



Shops and restaurants are also within walking distance, with some being 24/7!



Applicants must consent to a credit and background check, application fee is $35.



Upon signing the lease, you'll pay first month's rent and security deposit of 1.5x monthly rent.



Available May 15th, 2020.



Information:

Square Footage: 950

Bathrooms: 1

Bedrooms: 2

Pets Allowed: No

Rent: $****.** (covers water), you pay gas & electric

In-unit laundry: N/A

Gas: Stove, Heat

Electric: A/C

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274037

No Pets Allowed



