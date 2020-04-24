All apartments in Jersey City
9 Stuyvesant Ave 1st Floor 1st Floor

9 Stuyvesant Avenue · (201) 310-3210
Location

9 Stuyvesant Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1st Floor · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
apartment with 2 bedrooms 1 bath - Property Id: 274037

Spacious, upscale, and modern 950 sq ft apartment in a multi-family home in Journal Square Jersey City available for rent. This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open-floor plan.

This space is ideal for a singles, couples, or smaller families. The entire apartment has hardwood floors and is unfurnished.

Easy commute (-10 min) to Manhattan. You can opt for a relaxed 9 minute walk, or take a 2-3 minute bus ride to the Path Train (subway/metro). The bus station is just a few steps away from the apartment!

Shops and restaurants are also within walking distance, with some being 24/7!

Applicants must consent to a credit and background check, application fee is $35.

Upon signing the lease, you'll pay first month's rent and security deposit of 1.5x monthly rent.

Available May 15th, 2020.

Information:
Square Footage: 950
Bathrooms: 1
Bedrooms: 2
Pets Allowed: No
Rent: $****.** (covers water), you pay gas & electric
In-unit laundry: N/A
Gas: Stove, Heat
Electric: A/C
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274037
Property Id 274037

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

