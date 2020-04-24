9 Stuyvesant Ave 1st Floor 1st Floor

Amenities
apartment with 2 bedrooms 1 bath - Property Id: 274037
Spacious, upscale, and modern 950 sq ft apartment in a multi-family home in Journal Square Jersey City available for rent. This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open-floor plan.
This space is ideal for a singles, couples, or smaller families. The entire apartment has hardwood floors and is unfurnished.
Easy commute (-10 min) to Manhattan. You can opt for a relaxed 9 minute walk, or take a 2-3 minute bus ride to the Path Train (subway/metro). The bus station is just a few steps away from the apartment!
Shops and restaurants are also within walking distance, with some being 24/7!
Applicants must consent to a credit and background check, application fee is $35.
Upon signing the lease, you'll pay first month's rent and security deposit of 1.5x monthly rent.
Available May 15th, 2020.
Information:
Square Footage: 950
Bathrooms: 1
Bedrooms: 2
Pets Allowed: No
Rent: $****.** (covers water), you pay gas & electric
In-unit laundry: N/A
Gas: Stove, Heat
Electric: A/C
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274037
(RLNE5852528)