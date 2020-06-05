880 BERGEN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator gym on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill internet access

880 Bergen is a Historic Preservation of an Old Bank of America. This Concrete and Steel, Art Deco building, build in the 1920's has been restored and converted into luxury rentals. Located just 3 blocks from the JSQ Path station, this community makes commuting to NYC simple. This elevator building offers a variety of amenities including a Parcel Pending Machine, Onsite Laundry in Basement, Fitness Room, Roofdeck with panoramic NYC views (indoor & outdoor), BBQ, Pool Table, business center with WiFi, professionally managed and a Super Onsite. Centrally located along Bergen Ave, walking distance to Shopping, Dining, Nightlife etc. Call us today to schedule your showing - No Broker Fee!