Jersey City, NJ
880 BERGEN AVE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:52 AM

880 BERGEN AVE

880 Bergen Avenue · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

880 Bergen Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
elevator
pool table
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
880 Bergen is a Historic Preservation of an Old Bank of America. This Concrete and Steel, Art Deco building, build in the 1920's has been restored and converted into luxury rentals. Located just 3 blocks from the JSQ Path station, this community makes commuting to NYC simple. This elevator building offers a variety of amenities including a Parcel Pending Machine, Onsite Laundry in Basement, Fitness Room, Roofdeck with panoramic NYC views (indoor & outdoor), BBQ, Pool Table, business center with WiFi, professionally managed and a Super Onsite. Centrally located along Bergen Ave, walking distance to Shopping, Dining, Nightlife etc. Call us today to schedule your showing - No Broker Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 BERGEN AVE have any available units?
880 BERGEN AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 BERGEN AVE have?
Some of 880 BERGEN AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 BERGEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
880 BERGEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 BERGEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 880 BERGEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 880 BERGEN AVE offer parking?
No, 880 BERGEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 880 BERGEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 BERGEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 BERGEN AVE have a pool?
No, 880 BERGEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 880 BERGEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 880 BERGEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 880 BERGEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 BERGEN AVE has units with dishwashers.
