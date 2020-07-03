All apartments in Jersey City
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments

85 Van Reypen St · (973) 840-8563
Location

85 Van Reypen St, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S5A · Avail. Jul 16

$1,851

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
smoke-free community
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Jersey City's commercial and shopping area, The Apartments at 85 Van Reypen Street are located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the city. Featuring spacious, sun-lit apartments with thick walls, hardwood floors, new windows, a courtyard entrance and with heat and hot water included, our apartments offer an architecturally diverse urban living experience. Located close to Journal Square and other public transportation, our apartments are also in close proximity to Routes 280, 1 & 9, 440, 78 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

If city living is what you desire, then The Apartments at 85 Van Reypen Street is the community for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Indoor domestic only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments have any available units?
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments has a unit available for $1,851 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments have?
Some of 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments offer parking?
No, 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments have a pool?
No, 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments have accessible units?
No, 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Van Reypen St. Apartments has units with dishwashers.
