Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:35 AM

82 BOWERS ST

82 Bowers St · (201) 420-8989
Location

82 Bowers St, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bowers & Sherman - Renovated and Spacious Two Bedroom, Two full bath Duplex Unit offers tons of natural light, Brand new kitchen offers SS Appliances, granite counter-tops w/ beautiful back-splash Newly installed hardwood floors throughout, new mantle in open & spacious living room, Large Bedrooms (easily fit Queen size set/Possibly King), Newer windows, Recessed lighting, plenty of closets and extra storage space. Stack-able Washer/Dryer in unit. Large backyard for entertaining with Outdoor Storage House. Pets permitted with approval(case by case basis). Plus Utilities.. Vacant & Easy to show!! Near Transportation, Light-rail, shopping stores, parks and more!! Please feel free to contact for video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 BOWERS ST have any available units?
82 BOWERS ST has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 BOWERS ST have?
Some of 82 BOWERS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 BOWERS ST currently offering any rent specials?
82 BOWERS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 BOWERS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 BOWERS ST is pet friendly.
Does 82 BOWERS ST offer parking?
No, 82 BOWERS ST does not offer parking.
Does 82 BOWERS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 BOWERS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 BOWERS ST have a pool?
No, 82 BOWERS ST does not have a pool.
Does 82 BOWERS ST have accessible units?
No, 82 BOWERS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 82 BOWERS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 BOWERS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
