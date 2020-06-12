82 BOWERS ST

Amenities
Bowers & Sherman - Renovated and Spacious Two Bedroom, Two full bath Duplex Unit offers tons of natural light, Brand new kitchen offers SS Appliances, granite counter-tops w/ beautiful back-splash Newly installed hardwood floors throughout, new mantle in open & spacious living room, Large Bedrooms (easily fit Queen size set/Possibly King), Newer windows, Recessed lighting, plenty of closets and extra storage space. Stack-able Washer/Dryer in unit. Large backyard for entertaining with Outdoor Storage House. Pets permitted with approval(case by case basis). Plus Utilities.. Vacant & Easy to show!! Near Transportation, Light-rail, shopping stores, parks and more!! Please feel free to contact for video tour.