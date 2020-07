Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright and spacious 1 bedroom plus den on beautiful Webster Avenue in Jersey City Heights. The entire apartment has been freshly painted and cleaned. The unit has loads of character with wide plant hardwood floor, ornate moldings, custom light fixtures, high ceilings and modern wallpaper. Also enjoy the modern conveniences of all new appliances a fridge, stove, dishwasher & a shared washer/dryer with unit 1. This is a must see, call to have a look today!